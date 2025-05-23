Papoose and Remy Ma beef elevates as the married couple exchange harsh accusations among each other on Thursday (May 22) across social media. Papoose doesn't take Remy Ma's remarks about plans to reveal all after their divorce is final lying down. He went on the offensive and revealed that Remy cheated on him during the marriage multiple times.

Got time today, Pap got on Instagram Live and said the following:

"Normally I wouldn't even entertain this, but the fact that you mentioned my children, I'm not letting that ride. Since this whole situation happened, everybody know I never said nothing. The only time I said something was the last time when she tried to clout chase with the whole fake thing she tried to put on Instagram before. But ever since this transpired, I never opened my mouth, never said nothing because that's not my style. And also, I would never wanna disrespect her, you know what I mean, actions speak way louder than words."

He continued: "Initially, when it transpired, which was 2022, when she started dealing with the lame — but that wasn't the first time I caught her cheating. I've caught her cheating numerous times since she's been home ... You had the audacity to mention my child and you had the audacity to mention me not seeing my daughter whenever. Since I left, she has not allowed me to see my daughter. She's been straight miserable. I'm gonna say it again. All men out there who have been through this type of situation, you know how it gets when you're dealing with a miserable individual. She did not allow me to see my daughter since this first transpired at the end of last year."

Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship began in 2004 after an introduction by DJ Kay Slay. What started as a musical bond quickly became romantic. In 2008, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison for assault.

Papoose stood by her side, and the couple married over the phone that same year. The two became Hip-Hop's relationship goals after Remy's release.

After Remy’s release in 2014, they held a formal wedding ceremony in 2016, which aired on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Their life together was further chronicled in their reality series Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies. In 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie.