Claressa Shields will defend her heavyweight titles against Lani Daniels on July 26 in Detroit, and who better to help her train than her new boo Papoose? The answer is a lot of people, as he's a rapper, not a boxer.

Nevertheless, per AllHipHop, the Michigan boxing star appreciates the support. On Wednesday (May 21), the Brooklyn MC posted a clip of him holding pads for Shields and going through a routine with her. They seem incredibly in sync, and it's very wholesome to see a couple go hard for each other's professional or personal passions. Clearly, they want to make each other better. Now it's Claressa's turn to help Pap out with a freestyle, some verse writing, or maybe some choreography or performance tips.

However, this also has a lot of baggage behind it. Papoose and Claressa Shields' relationship became much more scandalous amid the former's drama with Remy Ma. She faced her own cheating scandal with Eazy The Block Captain, and the former couple has been at odds ever since. We will see if there's anything more to this story or if there will just be some eternal tension moving forward.

When Did Papoose & Claressa Shields Start Dating?

Nevertheless, Claressa Shields is loving her time with Papoose. She recently told The Breakfast Club about how they have bonded since meeting at a Shakur Stevenson fight last July.

"We fell asleep on the phone for three, four months of us first getting together," the Flint native remarked. "So for us to fall asleep on a regular night and then to wake up to chaos in the morning was like, 'Oh...' That had been going on for three, four months. And that wasn’t just at night. We talked from sun up to sun down."

"That’s not my place to speak on it," she said of Papoose and Remy Ma's split. "It’ll get handled. I just know that from my perspective, I’m with him every day, and when I’m not with him, we’re on the phone every day. We’re talking, and we’re FaceTiming. We love each other." Best of luck to Shields on her upcoming fight, and best of luck to folks predicting how this romantic drama will evolve next.