Papoose Tries His Best To Train Claressa Shields Before Her Next Big Fight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Papoose Train Claressa Shields Fight Hip Hop News
Boxer Claressa Shields of Flint looks towards the crowd before her fight against women's WBC champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, July 27, 2024. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The GWOAT doesn't need much help from Papoose to be the best boxer, but Claressa Shields appreciates the support from her boo.

Claressa Shields will defend her heavyweight titles against Lani Daniels on July 26 in Detroit, and who better to help her train than her new boo Papoose? The answer is a lot of people, as he's a rapper, not a boxer.

Nevertheless, per AllHipHop, the Michigan boxing star appreciates the support. On Wednesday (May 21), the Brooklyn MC posted a clip of him holding pads for Shields and going through a routine with her. They seem incredibly in sync, and it's very wholesome to see a couple go hard for each other's professional or personal passions. Clearly, they want to make each other better. Now it's Claressa's turn to help Pap out with a freestyle, some verse writing, or maybe some choreography or performance tips.

However, this also has a lot of baggage behind it. Papoose and Claressa Shields' relationship became much more scandalous amid the former's drama with Remy Ma. She faced her own cheating scandal with Eazy The Block Captain, and the former couple has been at odds ever since. We will see if there's anything more to this story or if there will just be some eternal tension moving forward.

Read More: Claressa Shields Raises Eyebrows After Claiming She Doesn’t Beef With Women Over Men

When Did Papoose & Claressa Shields Start Dating?

Nevertheless, Claressa Shields is loving her time with Papoose. She recently told The Breakfast Club about how they have bonded since meeting at a Shakur Stevenson fight last July.

"We fell asleep on the phone for three, four months of us first getting together," the Flint native remarked. "So for us to fall asleep on a regular night and then to wake up to chaos in the morning was like, 'Oh...' That had been going on for three, four months. And that wasn’t just at night. We talked from sun up to sun down."

"That’s not my place to speak on it," she said of Papoose and Remy Ma's split. "It’ll get handled. I just know that from my perspective, I’m with him every day, and when I’m not with him, we’re on the phone every day. We’re talking, and we’re FaceTiming. We love each other." Best of luck to Shields on her upcoming fight, and best of luck to folks predicting how this romantic drama will evolve next.

Read More: Claressa Shields Tells Tesehki She Needs To Go To Rehab Instead Of Fighting Her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Claressa Shields Tesehki Rehab Fighting Pop Culture News Pop Culture Claressa Shields Tells Tesehki She Needs To Go To Rehab Instead Of Fighting Her 1.7K
WNBA: Playoffs-Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty Relationships Papoose Calls Remy Ma A Cheater And A Narcissist After He Was Exposed For Dating Claressa Shields 4.7K
Olympics: U.S. Olympic Boxing Team Media Workout Music Claressa Shields Explains Her Surprising Reasons For Wanting To Fight Remy Ma 1.8K
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 4.9K