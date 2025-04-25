Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter Drafted #2 By Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: NFL Draft-Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/quarterback Travis Hunter during the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter signed a management deal with Lil Wayne's Young Money Agency. He signed an endorsement deal with Adidas.

In a headline-shaking move at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick to select Travis Hunter, the electrifying two-way star from the University of Colorado.

Known for his rare ability to dominate on both sides of the ball, Hunter brings a level of versatility that’s seldom seen—even at the highest levels of the sport. The Jaguars’ aggressive pursuit of the standout sophomore signals their intention to build a roster around speed, range, and adaptability.

Hunter began his collegiate journey under Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State, where he quickly emerged as a generational talent. His transfer to Colorado only amplified his national profile.

In his final college season, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he logged 35 tackles and four interceptions, solidifying his reputation as a true two-way force. The performance earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy—an unprecedented win for a player who spent most of his snaps on defense.

To acquire Hunter, Jacksonville sent a haul of picks to the Cleveland Browns: the fifth overall selection, a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a 2026 first-round pick. In return, they landed the second pick, a fourth, and a sixth.

The trade was substantial, but so is Hunter’s potential. In one athlete, the Jaguars have secured a starting-caliber cornerback and a top-tier offensive weapon.

Travis Hunter & Jacksonville Jaguars

What makes Hunter a compelling fit in Jacksonville is his ability to shift momentum in every phase of the game. Whether lining up against a team’s best receiver or torching defenders after the catch, he alters how opponents must prepare. His play style mirrors the evolution of modern football—positionless, fluid, and fast.

Skeptics have raised questions about how sustainable his dual-role workload will be in the NFL, where the physical toll is relentless. But Hunter showed remarkable endurance and resilience at Colorado, regularly playing over 100 snaps a game without losing effectiveness. Coaches praised not only his stamina, but his intelligence and instinct.

As he joins the Jaguars, expectations are enormous. Fans hope his presence jump-starts a franchise that has hovered in mediocrity. Analysts see a player who could redefine what it means to be elite in the NFL.

If Hunter lives up to the promise he showed in college, Jacksonville may have found its cornerstone—not just for one side of the ball, but for the entire field.

