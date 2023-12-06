Ice Spice Leaves CAA, Signs New Deal With WME

Ice Spice recently announced that she's decided to switch things up when it comes to her representation, signing a new deal with William Morris Endeavor. WME will now oversee different elements of the hitmaker's career including music and touring, responsibilities previously left up to CAA. She joins the roster alongside several other high-profile artists including Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, Rihanna, and more. Her favorite MC and "Princess Diana" collaborator Nicki Minaj is even represented by the talent agency.

The change comes at a pivotal moment in the 23-year-old's career, as her year has been packed with major accomplishments. After being recognized at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the MTV VMAs, and even the 2024 Grammys, it seems like things are only looking up from here for the "Munch (Feelin' U)" performer. She's also hinted that fans can expect to hear new music from her next year, though she's yet to specify exactly what or when.

Ice Spice Is Making Moves

Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Of course, after dominating the charts this year Ice Spice has managed to land on countless fans' Spotify Wrapped lists. She even managed to secure the No. 1 spot on her own, and listeners can't blame her. She shared a screenshot of her top artists of the year last week, revealing that her top five tracks are all her own. Aside from herself, she also bumped plenty of Lana Del Rey, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kali Uchis.

Hopefully, this recent move will prove to be a lucrative one for Ice Spice. Based on WME's track record, however, it's safe to say that the "Deli" rapper is in good hands. What do you think of Ice Spice signing a new deal with WME? How do you think it could impact her career? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

