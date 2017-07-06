wme
- MusicIce Spice Leaves CAA, Signs New Deal With WMEIce Spice is making moves.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg Signs With WMESnoop Dogg has signed with WME in all areas.By Cole Blake
- TVMeek Mill Inks Deal With WME After Roc Nation Exit, Promises New Music Next MonthThe rapper has developed a Culture Currency initiative with WME and spoke with "CBS Mornings" about new music.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Signs With IMG Models & WMELori Harvey is making big moves.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureTony Hinchcliffe Dropped By Talent Agency After Saying Asian Slur During Stand-Up SetTony Hinchcliffe has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, following his viral stand-up set where he spewed racism towards the Asian community.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Dropped By WME Agency Amid Abuse Allegations: ReportThe actor has also reportedly parted ways with his publicist as accusations of emotional abuse, coercion, and manipulation run rampant.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJason Statham Pulls Out Of New Kevin Hart MovieJason Statham pulled out of the movie "The Man From Toronto" starring Kevin Hart just weeks before production was set to begin. By Dominiq R.
- MusicSZA Inks New Representation DealSZA's making major plays as she jumps from CAA to WME for representation in all areas.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Signs With Talent Agency WMEJuice WRLD makes big moves.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPharrell Explains The Importance Of His Children's Netflix STEM Series "Brainchild"Pharrell's making some unique content with Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Shares Apology From Sexual Assaulter Adam Venit: "I Am Sorry For All Of It"Terry Crews has accepted Adam Venit's apology since he has resigned. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews’ Doctor Refuses To Give Up Documents In Sexual Assault LawsuitTerry Crews' assaulter is looking for proper evidence.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Receives Support From Old Spice In Light Of Sexual AssaultTerry Crews has a solid team behind him.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Agrees To Take Mental Health Test In Midst Of Sexual Assault CaseTerry Crews is open to moving forward in anyway with the case. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews On His Sexual Assault Case: "If I Don’t Get Justice, Nobody Can"Terry Crews is shocked that he's still sending money to his accuser. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Thinks He's Being Spied On Amid Sexual Assault CaseThe "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star alleges he is being followed by executives at his former talent agency.By David Saric
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Opens Up On Sexual Assault: "I Have Never Felt More Emasculated"Terry Crews details the encounter between him and Adam Venit. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentHollywood Executive Who Sexually Assaulted Terry Crews Identified As Adam VenitThe story Terry Crews shared last month on a man who sexually assaulted him is now being investigated. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrench Montana Inks Deal With WME: ReportBy Matt F