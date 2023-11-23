Ice Spice Teams Up With Chia Pet For A Dope Collaboration

In a surprising move that has fans buzzing with excitement, Ice Spice, has joined forces with the iconic Chia Pet brand for a one-of-a-kind collaboration. The announcement came on Wednesday, November 22, in partnership with the renowned Chicago lifestyle brand Living Product. However, the "Munch" rapper appears to be excited about the collab, and rightfully so! She's in her own lane with this one.

Ice Spice's terra cotta figurine is set to be a game-changer in the Chia Pet world. The attention to detail is impeccable, capturing the essence of the rapper's unique style. Moreover, the signature orange Afro takes center stage as the base of the sprout. It serves as the perfect canvas for the chia sprouts that will emerge in one to two weeks, creating a living masterpiece. Wearing an unmistakable pink hoodie and adorned with her signature diamond chain featuring a cartoon rendering of her face, the Chia Pet perfectly encapsulates Ice Spice's aesthetic.

Read More: Sexyy Red Teases "Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)" In Fiery Pregnancy Video

Ice Spice x Chia Pet

Moreover, in a statement obtained by Complex, Ice Spice expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle — so we have that in common." Furthermore, the partnership between Ice Spice and Chia Pet is a testament to the rapper's ability to seamlessly blend her distinct style with diverse forms of pop culture. The announcement has sent ripples through social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the chance to own a piece of this unique collaboration.

As the figurine hits the market, it's not just a collectible; it's a statement piece that reflects the intersection of music, fashion, and the quirky charm of the Chia Pet brand. With Ice Spice's star power and Chia Pet's timeless appeal, this collaboration is set to become a must-have for fans and collectors alike. Stay tuned as this groundbreaking partnership continues to break records and make waves in the worlds of music and merch.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals He Lost $4 Million Gambling, Also Claims He Manipulated His Mom

[Via]