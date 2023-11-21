Sexyy Red Teases "Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)" In Fiery Pregnancy Video

Seeing as she'll soon have two little ones to take care of, we're not surprised to see Sexyy Red working hard to secure the bag ahead of her due date. Unless she plans on following in Chrisean Rock's footsteps, the St. Louis native will want to take a breather after giving birth as her fans turn up to the upcoming deluxe edition of her Hood Hottest Princess album. "Y'all ain't ready," Sexyy promised on Twitter earlier this month, following co-signs from two previous collaborators – Nicki Minaj and Drake – who we'd love to hear her connect with again.

To begin November, we heard from the "Pound Town" hitmaker on a joint track with Kevin Gates and B.G., called "Yonce Freestyle." Before that, Red came through with "Shake Yo Dreads" at the end of September, which has since become a favourite on apps like TikTok. After confirming her deluxe LP, the controversial starlet has been previewing some of the new tracks online, one of which plays in a fiery thirst trap video posted on Monday (November 20).

Sexyy Red isn't on Maternity Leave Quite Yet

"Big booty, bad b**ch," she raps in the clip above. "I know I'm first / Super sexy, super thick / Long hurr, don't curr / Hood rich, Ghetto Barbie / Cartier on my right wrist / Yeah, this b**ch hit," she continues, showing off her accessories and counting up the stack of money that never seems to stray far from her hand. Besides updating us on her next single, Sexyy's video also gives us a look at her growing bump. She's reportedly been pregnant since February, meaning it won't be long now until her little one is ready to pop out.

Interstingly, one of Sexyy Red's biggest beefs from this year was with none other than Khia, and both artists are teasing new music at the same time. While the former readies her deluxe cut of Hood Hottest Princess, before giving birth, the latter is showing off some serious "Body" in her upcoming visual. Check out a preview of that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

