Ice Spice Stunned By Nardwuar Thanks To Old Volleyball Photos

Ice Spice is one of the most popular newcomers in hip-hop right now. Overall, she has had a truly massive year and it is well-deserved. She had a plethora of hits to her name and she kept racking up accolades. Furthermore, she got collaborations with legends like Nicki Minaj. Simply put, she has shown everyone that she is here to stay. Although some question her potential for longevity, there is no denying that she is truly one of the brightest stars right now. In fact, she is such a star that she was recently interviewed by Nardwuar.

You know you have made it in the game once you get a look from Nardwuar. The infamous Canadian interviewer has some of the best hip-hop interview moments we can remember. Overall, he does extensive research that always wows his guests. While some feel like it is too much, others bask in just how much Nardwuar knows about them. As for the Ice Spice and Nardwuar interview, Nardwuar made sure to stun Spice with some old photos of her playing her favorite sport: volleyball.

Ice Spice x Nardwuar

We all know that Ice Spice played volleyball in high school and college. However, this particular photo is one that had not been seen before. Consequently, Spice was a bit shocked to see it in Nardwuar's possession. Overall, Spice was a bit embarrassed by the photos and jokingly told Nardwuar to delete them. It was a pretty humorous interaction that ended with the artist talking about her love of the numbers 4 and 8. She also noted that underhand serves are not the way to go if you want to be good at volleyball.

Let us know what you thought of this latest Nardwuar interview, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and personalities.

