Ice Spice Tells Nardwuar About "Scary" NYC Public Transit Experiences

Ice Spice recently reflected on taking the 4 Train in New York City.

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Ice Spice reflected on her experience taking New York City's public transit during an interview with Nardwuar at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, last month. In particular, the Bronx rapper described the city's 4 Train as frightening. The line rides between Woodlawn in the Bronx and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

"Just scary," Ice Spice said in the interview published on Saturday. "It was scary on the 4 Train, but we made it out, period." When asked about the 12 bus, she added: "Not as scary as the 4 Train but still wonky. Made it out of that too. Thank you, God. God is so good to me."

Ice Spice Performs At Camp Flog Gnaw

Ice Spice performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 1 at Dodger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

When Our Generation Music shared the clip on Instagram, many fans agreed with Ice Spice's opinion on the train. "If you know you know. That 4 train brought trauma during the biggie, bb Simon’s and Prada days," one commented. Another added: "Why u askin her, just ask more than half of America's population." Others praised the rapper for appearing humble. Elsewhere in the interview, Ice Spice discussed performing live, playing volleyball, the first time she heard Tyler, the Creator, and more. Check out her full interview with Nardwuar on YouTube below.

Ice Spice Speaks With Nardwuar At Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

In other Ice Spice news, the rapper recently landed on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list. Other artists included Trippie Redd, Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, and Latto. She's also up for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She previously won Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

