Billie Eilish Turns Up For Ice Spice Set At Camp Flog Gnaw

Over the weekend, Tyler, The Creator brought back his Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. It was the first time he's had the LA fest since 2019 when the weekend ended controversially. Fans expecting a surprise appearance from Frank Ocean famously booed Drake off stage. Subsequently, Tyler responded to the incident on social media by saying he was embarrassed by fans.

Now the festival has returned with major headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and SZA on board. One of the performers making her debut on the festival grounds was Ice Spice. One of the biggest breakout artists of 2023 took to the stage and is clearly getting the attention of some other stars. Fans watching the live-streamed version of the festival quickly noticed Billie Eilish in attendance watching Spice perform. Even among an already hyped crowd, Billie was particularly excited throughout much of Spice's set. Check out some pictures of her in attendance below.

Billie Eilish Enjoying Ice Spice's Performance

This wasn't the only news to emerge from Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem headlined Saturday night as "The Hillbillies." They also made the live debut of their collaboration of the same name. During their set, they brought out Tyler, The Creator who cameos on the song's music video for a hilarious moment. Tyler has been known to pop up during various sets at the festival. Given his involvement in almost all layers of the production, it's no surprise that he tends to pop up.

During his own set at the festival, Tyler talked new music. He joked with fans about their expectations, but was sure not to promise anything. He also took an opportunity during the performance to flaunt his own ego, describing it as "huge." Giving a major performance at a music festival he helped organize probably informed those comments. What do you think of Billie Eilish getting hyped for Ice Spice's set at Camp Flog Gnaw? Let us know in the comment section below.

