Tyler The Creator Admits He Has “Huge Ego” During Camp Flog Gnaw Performance

Tyler The Creator admitted that he is “full of himself," while addressing claims that he has a “huge ego" during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, over the weekend. He later shared a clip of the comments on Twitter with the caption: “[that’s] my ted talk.”

On stage, he explained: “I do interviews and stuff and see folks like, ‘Oh, he has such a huge ego, he’s so full of himself.’ Hell fucking right I’m full of myself, n***a, ’cause that’s how I feel about me. I’m full of me because everything I said I wanted to do, I did. And I didn’t let anybody tell me nothing else. And I got a résumé to back it up.” He added: “If you got dreams and y’all feel some type of way about yourself that might exceed how others feel about themselves, fuck ’em and don’t let that shit cloud your brain for real.”

Tyler The Creator Performs At Coachella

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in his Camp Flog Gnaw set, Tyler responded to fans' requests for new music. “Y'all wanted new music?" he asked fans. "Aw, well I wanted a father. You can't get everything you ask for.” Tyler also joined Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem on stage during their headlining set. Together, they performed “The Hillbillies." Tyler previously made an appearance in the music video for the song. Check out Tyler's comments during his Camp Flog Gnaw appearance below.

Tyler The Creator On His "Huge Ego"

das my ted talk https://t.co/Xc0E0zWUNu — T (@tylerthecreator) November 12, 2023

Tyler welcomed numerous other popular artists to perform at the festival as well, including SZA, Ice Spice, Earl Sweatshirt, Clipse, and Lil Yachty. Tyler first put on the event back in 2019. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyler The Creator on HotNewHipHop.

