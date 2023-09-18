Tyler The Creator Updates Fans On Music Release Plans

Tyler, The Creator confirmed that he won't be dropping another project before the end of 2023 during an update on his Instagram Story, Sunday. Instead, he says that the deluxe version of Call Me If You Get Lost, titled The Estate Sale, is his project for the year.

"THE ESTATE SALE OUT NOW," Tyler wrote over the tracklist. "My release for 2023." When RapTV reposted the update on Instagram, fans weren't worried, instead expressing their excitement for albums that are dropping this year. "Alr, where is for all the dogs im tired of drake bs," one fan wrote. Another commented: "We need Drake to drop rn, not Tyler."

Tyler, The Creator Performs At Coachella

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The latest update comes after a misunderstanding stemming from an interview Pharrell and Tyler did with GQ, which resulted in speculation that Tyler was planning to drop soon. During the conversation, which was published in August, Tyler told Pharrell, "I gotta cr*zy one comin’ very soon. Very soon." After the comment gained traction online, Tyler clarified on Twitter that the conversation actually went down back in February and he was referencing The Estate Sale. "From feb, estate sale out now," he wrote.

Tyler, The Creator Isn't Dropping In 2023

While Tyler didn't intend to tease more new music in the interview, Pharrell confirmed that new N.E.R.D. projects are in the works. "Listen, you’ll have something to ride to," he told Tyler. "I mean, look, like I told you, they’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It’s good bro, it’s good. This is like that feeling that I felt when we made In Search Of…[2001]. I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings."

