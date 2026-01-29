Gervonta Davis' Mugshot Surfaces After Arrest In Miami

Gervonta Davis has been detained and is in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The boxing champion's arrest warrant had been active for two weeks leading up to the authorities tracking him down yesterday, January 28.
He was found and handcuffed without incident after the Miami Gardens PD and United States Marshals fugitive task force conducted a three-county surveillance operation. The 31-year-old was eventually apprehended in the Miami Design District. He was booked at said correctional center around 10 p.m. per ESPN. Davis' bond has been set at $16,000 according to DJ Akademiks, who obtained the athlete's mugshot.
This arrest stems from an alleged domestic violence incident from October of last year. After walking into a strip club, he eventually confronted his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Rossel, who's a VIP cocktail server at this establishment, claims Davis took her to a back room where he allegedly attacked her.
Also, the boxer allegedly grabbed Rossel by her hair and throat, telling her, "You think I would not find you." Davis then allegedly proceeded to bring her to the parking lot of the club, where he eventually let her go.
Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?
Gervonta Davis Arrested
Charges against the disgraced star include false imprisonment, battery, and attempted kidnapping.
Rossel's allegations, which surfaced right around the alleged attack, led to some other things falling apart for Davis.
Most notably, he was gearing up to fight Jake Paul in Miami at the Kaseya Center back on November 14. However, the former felt it was necessary to cancel their bout, and Paul didn't mince words during his announcement either.
He blasted Davis for his behavior leading up to their match, compounding that with this case and his checkered past. In a tweet Paul said in part, "Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit."