Jake Paul Calls Gervonta Davis "Human Piece Of Garbage" And Cancels Their Fight

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis were supposed to fight each other on November 14th. Overall, this was going to be Paul's opportunity to show the world that he can beat a real professional. Davis was taking all the risk, but he didn't appear to be all that worried about it.

However, the fight has officially been cancelled. Recently, Davis was hit with some very disturbing abuse allegations. Following an investigation into those allegations, Paul decided it would be best to cancel the fight, once and for all.

In fact, late last night, Jake Paul took to social media where he had a scathing message about Davis. Clearly, the two do not like each other, and the recent allegations only exacerbated the situation.

"Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare," Paul wrote. "The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis

Paul then went on to say that he cancelled the fight because he doesn't want to give alleged abusers a platform.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women," Paul continued. "I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."