Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis were initially all set to finally square off against one another after trading jabs over the last few years. Their boxing match was scheduled for November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, it was recently revealed that things fell through.

Rick Thompson, who's on the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission said Paul's promotion company, MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), backed out. They "withdrew its submission for event permits and rule waivers necessary to hold the boxing match at State Farm Arena."

But the reason Paul and his reps did so is because they didn't receive the necessary number of votes from members of the GAEC. They needed three out of five, but Thompson wasn't willing to approve of it. The reason? It seems like the discrepancy in Davis's and Paul's weight were a major issue.

The latter reportedly is closer to 200 pounds, whereas Davis is closer to 135-140. But Thompson also just didn't sound too interested in the event. He harshly described it as, "the dumbest sh*t I've ever heard."

But even though it's not going to take place there anymore, Jake Paul and MVP have a new location set in stone.

When Is The Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Fight?

The fight, which will be broadcast on Netflix, is now heading to the Kaseya Center in Miami. The update comes via Bleacher Report and MVP's X account. "The war is no longer in ATL… Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis are TAKING OVER MIAMI," the latter's tweet reads.

"Same date. Same fight. New city… Friday, November 14th we are taking over the 305. The Kaseya Center plays host to the BIGGEST FIGHT OF THE YEAR. No retreat. No surrender. It’s goin down Miami."

Per ESPN, a weight figure and round count are still being negotiated. As a result of these complications, the news outlet says this bout may become an exhibition match. If that's what it becomes, then there won't be a clear winner. But given how little love is lost between these two, we have to imagine they are going to everything they can to raise the stakes of this fight.