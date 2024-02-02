How To Watch The 2024 Grammy Awards

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner, promising a night filled with outstanding performances, potential historic wins, and the glamour of the music industry. The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With Trevor Noah set to host the event for the fourth consecutive year, music enthusiasts around the world are gearing up for an unforgettable evening. The star-studded ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2024 Grammys.

Watch On TV

If you prefer the traditional TV experience, you can tune in to CBS, where the Grammys will be broadcast live. The television broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, providing a front-row seat to all the action.

Stream Online

Additionally, the CBS website will also be streaming the Grammys online. All you need is your cable provider details to access the award show online. Moreover, the Grammys will be available on Paramount+. The live and on-demand streaming service will cater to both Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers for live viewing and Essential subscribers for on-demand content the next day. Additionally, live TV streaming services such as Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV will also carry the Grammys.

Performers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 2024 Grammys boast an impressive lineup of performers, ranging from music legends to contemporary stars. Icons like U2, Billy Joel, and Joni Mitchell, making her debut performance at the Grammys, will share the stage with modern favorites such as SZA, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, and Luke Combs.

Premiere Ceremony

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where awards for categories not featured in the main broadcast are presented, will stream online. Set to begin on the same day as the main event, Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, the ceremony can be viewed on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and at live.grammy.com. The event will feature live music performances, including an opening number by J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks, as well as other notable artists.

Conclusion

As the anticipation builds, make sure to mark your calendars and choose your preferred platform to catch all the action live from the 2024 Grammys. Whether you're a fan of iconic performers, eager to witness potential historic wins, or simply excited for the red carpet glamour, this year's Grammys promises to be an event you won't want to miss.

