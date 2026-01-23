Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has North West Taking Business Courses

Kim Kardashian is making sure North West learns more than just math and spelling. During a recent podcast episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, the SKIMS founder opened up about how she’s shaping her 12-year-old daughter’s education in a very non-traditional way. Instead of sticking to a typical homeschool schedule, Kim says North’s curriculum is built around real-world skills, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

“It’s been so fun to see her blossom,” Kim shared while talking with her sister Khloé. According to Kim, North has big ideas when it comes to fashion and accessories, so she decided to turn those interests into structured learning experiences. Rather than treating North’s ideas like random hobbies, Kim designs full courses that teach her how brands actually work from the ground up.

According to Kim, North takes classes focused on brand building, budgeting, and design. She explained that they’ll create mock budgets, shop for materials, calculate costs, and map out how a product could realistically come together. North even works on web design and learns how to organize a full business plan, making the lessons hands-on instead of just sitting in front of a screen.

"She has a brand-building class, it’s an actual course and a curriculum, fully interactive learning," Kim revealed.

Kim Kardashian Appears On Khloe's Podcast

The fashion side goes even deeper. Kim says North attends fashion programs during the summer, including camps in New York that give her exposure to real design environments. Sewing, sourcing materials, and understanding how collections come together are all part of the process.

"We do full fashion courses," she continued. "She goes in the summers to FIT in New York and goes to fashion camp. [North] loves these more interactive experiences, and so I nurture her. It’s a full-time job even for me and her teacher. I think people don’t realize that I’m with her and the kids 24/7."

Music is also a major part of North’s schedule. The young creative recently previewed a song titled “Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)” alongside her father Kanye West. On the track, North raps about doing things her own way and not following a traditional school path, which lines up perfectly with Kim’s approach to education.

While most kids her age are focused on homework and after-school activities, North is already getting a crash course in entrepreneurship, fashion, and music. If this is any sign of what’s coming, the next generation of the Kardashian-West empire may already be loading.