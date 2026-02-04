21 Savage Denies Using Bots After Spotify Allegedly Scrubs His Album Of 25 Million Streams

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks says that 21 Savage messaged him to address the rumors about Spotify removing streams from his latest album.

21 Savage says that he didn't use bots to artificially inflate the success of his latest album, What Happened To The Streets. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks said that the rapper messaged him to set the record straight. The move came after Spotify allegedly removed 25 million streams from his project. No reason for the adjustment was given, but fans have been spreading the botting accusations online.

"He says, 'Yo, this sh*t is cap.' He said, 'Bro, why the f*ck would I bot 25 million lol.' He says, 'I would just bot 100 million if I was going to do that sh*t,'" Akademiks said. From there, he calculated that 25 million streams would amount to around 20,000 album sales for the Billboard charts.

Fans on social media haven't been buying the explanation. "Which is about the difference in the original first week prediction of around 50k and then where he landed later in the week when that magically changed it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another resurfaced an initial sales projection from Kurrco that predicted the project was on pace to move 53K in its first week of availability. "Yeah okay bro," they wrote.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Weighs In On 21 Savage's "F*ck The Streets" Campaign

21 Savage's "What Happened To The Streets?" Sales

21 Savage dropped What Happened To The Streets? back in December. The album debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 after earning 73,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It features collaborations with Young Nudy, Latto, Drake, GloRilla, G Herbo, Metro BoominLil Baby, and Jawan Harris.

After sharing the project, he made headlines for remarking "f*ck the streets" in a message to Young Thug and Gunna on social media. Advising them to stop beefing, he wrote: "Yall n***as fix that sh*t. Yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t." The remark went viral and caused tons of debate between rappers like NBA YoungBoy, Fivio Foreign, and more.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Officially Drops 21 Savage & Atlanta Diss Track, "Rap Trap"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Music 21 Savage Allegedly Gets Stripped Of 25 Million Spotify Streams
NBA: 72nd NBA All-Star Game Music DJ Akademiks Clears 21 Savage Of Botting Rumors But Says "WHTTS?" Isn't Totally Off The Hook
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Weighs In On 21 Savage's "F*ck The Streets" Campaign
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0