Tierra Whack Returns With New Single "Tip Toe" From "Him" Movie Soundtrack

Tierra Whack dropped her official debut album, World Wide Whack, in March 2024. It came after almost three years away, following three EPs in 2021, and the excellent Whack World, one of the most out there and subversive debut projects to release in the 2010s.

Now, she's back with "Tip Toe," her first single of 2025. The track is going to be featured on the soundtrack for Him, an upcoming horror film that is set to drop on September 19. The film is produced (not directed) by Jordan Peele, among others.

"Tip Toe" is fairly straightforward soundtrack fare, and feels like it will be the backdrop for either a montage scene or a particularly tense moment. Whack brings her trademark wit ("been on my s**t just like prunes") and blistering flow to the proceedings. The beat is also a strong one. The bass is heavy and there's some interesting tension that comes from there never being a proper drop. It provides a bit of a claustrophobic feeling, which is accentuated by Tierra Whack's flow.

On some level, it may have been cool to see Tierra Whack's comeback be with her own album. But any soundtrack appearance for a movie that projects to be as big as movies with Peele's name attached tend to be is certainly far from a bad place to resurface after a year and a half. It will be fun to see how this song fits into Him's context. Check out "Tip Toe" below.

Tierra Whack - "Tip Toe"

