Is Tierra Whack Related To Will Smith?

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, Tierra Whack stands as a beacon of artistic individuality and innovation. With her boundary-pushing approach to music and her unparalleled creativity, she has carved out a unique space in the music industry. Much like Tierra Whack, Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith is another artist who constantly pushes boundaries with her music. It’s no surprise that she is now widely recognized as a rock star.

To the delight of many fans, Tierra Whack and Willow appeared on a track together in 2021. As a result of their artistic synergy, fans have clamored for more collaborations since then. The two are yet to feature on another track. Surprisingly, another question that has come up a few times is if the two are related. Admittedly, the possibility of Tierra Whack being related to the legendary Will Smith might seem far-fetched. However, it just might be true. Here’s the answer to that question.

Is There A Familial Relationship Between Tierra Whack & Will Smith?

While it may come as a shocker to some, Tierra Whack is actually related to Will Smith. The revelation happened quite recently, and beforehand, it is safe to assume that not many in the general public knew. During an interview with The Source in March 2024, Tierra Whack casually shared the news. The interviewer asked Whack what her best memory of being in Paris with Willow was.

“Me and Willow were just eating at a restaurant and just like cracking up, like laughing at everything,” she said. “People were watching and just being crazy. She’s so cool. That’s my cousin, so yeah.” Surprised, the interviewer asked if Willow was Whack’s “blood cousin,” to which she answered, “Yeah. Yeah, Will is my uncle.” Evidently, this news doesn’t change much for Whack, if anything at all. However, fans find it to be an interesting piece of information that Will Smith is a blood relative of Tierra Whack.

Tierra Whack’s Background & Ascent

The 28-year-old Hip Hop artist was born on August 11, 1995. It remains unknown which of her parents is related to Will Smith, but Tierra Whack has previously shared that she and her father are estranged. The rapper’s passion for music blossomed from an early age, and she began writing and performing her own songs as a teenager. Subsequently, she started releasing music in 2017 and dropped her first mixtape, Whack World, in 2018.

Since then, she has released many more singles and three EPs. Additionally, Whack has had guest appearances on songs with Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Flying Lotus, and a handful of others. On March 15, 2024, she dropped her highly anticipated debut album, World Wide Whack. Although it did not appear on the Billboard charts, it was met with widespread critical acclaim. Despite modest commercial numbers, Tierra Whack is highly regarded in the music industry, and rightly so.

Tierra Whack’s Collab With Willow Smith

Willow’s fourth album Lately I Feel Everything was released on July 16, 2021. The 11-track album contains “Xtra,” a song featuring her cousin, Tierra Whack. Although it was not one of the album’s three singles, “Xtra” is undoubtedly one of the standout tracks on Lately I Feel Everything. The track is an alternative rock, emo masterpiece, and the two artists shine individually and as a unit on it. The track is just a little over two minutes, and it’s honestly, not long enough. It’s no surprise fans are hoping that the cousins will come together to make musical magic again sometime soon.



