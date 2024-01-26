Tierra Whack Tells Us Why She Loves Freshening Up On "SHOWER SONG"

One of the main draws about Tierra Whack is her willingness to really put herself out there and challenge the boundaries she can push. In doing so she also asks the listener to see how far they are willing to go in trying something new. That is what Tierra is doing on this brand-new single, "SHOWER SONG." This serves as the second track she has shown off from her debut album.

As it stands right now, WORLD WIDE WHACK will be available on all streaming platforms on March 15. Sadly, it is still just over two months away. Before this, Tierra put out "Chanel Pit" back in early November. While there were articles written that she was going to be dropping her debut back then, we know all the information.

Listen To "SHOWER SONG" By Tierra Whack

"SHOWER SONG" is anything but your typical rap song. But, that should be expected from Tierra. At its core, it is a cut about loving to take showers. Singing while freshening up is a great guilty pleasure that most people have and she wanted to share that she has that same feeling. Tierra hilariously compares herself to some of the greatest singers ever. The shower gives her the confidence to sing like Aretha Franklin, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston. The funky and minimal beat, paired with the vibrant music video just adds up to how creative the Pennsylvanian is.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be scrubin’ to the groove (Yeah)

I ain't into takin' baths (No)

Sometimes I do (Yeah)

Just so I can soak my a** (Soap)

Man, I love the echo (Echo)

'Cause the shower like the stage (Stage)

