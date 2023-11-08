Tierra Whack Drops “Chanel Pit,” Will Land On Her Next Record

Philadelphia just seems to be the hot spot for idiosyncratic talent. Tierra Whack is one that is cut from that same cloth. Everything, from her style to her music just screams originality. It is something that some have been maligning about the hip-hop genre for a little while now. Well, Tierra presents that in full.

However, with her not being a mainstream name, many listeners who are complaining about this very issue might not ever get to unearth her talents. If people are going to put all this effort into talking about it, they should put the same amount of energy into finding new voices. Another factor hurting Whack is the marketing of sexuality in rap. Almost of the popular female rappers now are promoting their looks rather than their talent. While they are certainly inclined to form their careers however they want, in the long run, it hurts the genre.

Listen To "Chanel Pit" From Tierra Whack

However, that is not the reason for this article. Whack has a new single out, her second of the year. This follows up on her "Millions" release from late March. According to Fader, she will finally be getting out her second full-length tape. It has been five years since her debut and this new LP is expected to be out at the beginning of 2024. Whack's quirkiness shines all throughout "Chanel Pit," and you should give it a whirl if you have not already.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Tierra Whack, "Chanel Pit?" Will this be the best song on the album? Are you excited for her to finally drop her next project in the early stages of 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tierra Whack, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look, Rick Owens, takin' out the trash

Download the app and send the cash

I don't like to split shit in half

B****, I need it all, else I'm mad

Arm and a leg for this bag

And I got a bag in the bag

