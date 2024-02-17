Tierra Whack Drops Somber "27 CLUB" Ahead Of Her Debut Album

Tierra Whack is one of the most bubbly and entertaining voices in hip-hop period. Her style and approach to the creation of music is truly one of a kind. It is part of the reason why fans are so pumped for her to finally drop her first true album. She does have Whack World from 2018. However, almost every single track was at demo length and it came across as more of an EP.

Listeners can expect WORLD WIDE WHACK on March 15 and there are two songs that have spawned ahead of and during the rollout. 2023's "Chanel Pit" is one that may or may not land on it, but Genius says otherwise. "SHOWER SONG" is a definite for the tracklist. While it is a simple song at its core, it still embraces Tierra Whack's uniqueness.

Listen To "27 CLUB" By Tierra Whack

It is a song literally about why she loves to shower. It is a total far cry from what "27 CLUB" is all about. Tierra shows off her range both emotionally and vocally. The soft and twinkly production, along with the drum patterns that reappear every once in a while, set the tone for the theme. It is a sad and lonely cut about ending it all yourself. Like we said, totally different than the happy-go-lucky attitude of "SHOWER SONG."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "27 Club," by Tierra Whack? Is this the best song from the upcoming album WORLD WIDE WHACK? Will this be the strongest release by any female rapper for 2024?

Quotable Lyrics:

Suicide (Hey, hey, woah, ah, ah, wait)

The coach got me doin' suicide too

Suicide (Hey, hey, woah, ah, ah, wait)

Yeah, the coach got me doin' suicide too (Hey, hey, woah, ah, ah, wait)

Like a glass full but I'm empty

Said, "I'm broken, can you fix me?"

