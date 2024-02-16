Desus Nice Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former “Desus & Mero” Co-Host Worth?

Desus Nice, the quick-witted half of the dynamic duo behind Desus & Mero, has captivated audiences with his unique blend of humor and insight. As of 2024, Desus Nice's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, according to Taddlr. But how did he rise to such financial success?

Early Years & Rise To Prominence

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 13: Desus Nice of the series 'Desus & Mero' speaks onstage during the VICELAND portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for A+E Network)

Born Daniel Baker on May 18, 1983, in The Bronx, New York, Desus Nice's journey to fame began with his comedic talents and sharp social commentary. After starting as a Twitter personality, he gained traction with his hilarious tweets, garnering a significant following. His wit and humor soon caught the attention of media outlets, leading to various opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Desus Nice's rise to prominence accelerated when he teamed up with fellow Bronx native The Kid Mero. The duo's chemistry was undeniable, and they quickly gained popularity with their appearances on MTV’s Guy Code before eventually launching the Bodega Boys podcast, and debuting their web series, Desus Vs. Mero on Complex.

Read More: The Kid Mero Says "Desus & Mero" Split Was In The Works For A Year

The Evolution Of Desus & Mero

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Desus Nice (L) and Mero attend Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Their success led to a partnership with Viceland, where they hosted their own late-night talk show, Desus & Mero. The show gained critical acclaim for its irreverent humor and candid discussions on politics, pop culture, and everything in between. It also opened the gates for other opportunities, such as his 2017 voice role on Netflix’s Neo Yokio. However, their journey faced a significant turn when they departed from Viceland.

From Complex To Vice To Showtime: The Breakthrough

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: (L-R) Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero's transition from Viceland to Showtime marked a pivotal moment in their careers. Their show, Desus & Mero, found a new home on the premium cable network, exposing them to a broader audience and solidifying their status as cultural icons. The move also came with a significant financial boost, contributing to Desus Nice's growing net worth.

Despite their success, the road to stardom wasn't without its challenges. In 2022, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero ended their show as they decided to pursue “separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The duo faced criticism and backlash for their abrupt departure, as well as some of the rumors surrounding the fallout between co-hosts.

Read More: Desus Nice Disputes Mero Account Of Their Split

Other Ventures & Contributions To Net Worth

After Desus & Mero ended, Desus Nice has diversified his portfolio with various ventures contributing to his net worth. In 2022, Nice appeared as College KG Leibowitz-Jenkins in The Proud Family: Prouder And Louder. That same year, he served as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and later, filled in as a guest host on The Daily Show in 2023. Moreover, he starred in TUMS’ Super Bowl commercial.

Conclusion

Desus Nice's ability to adapt and thrive in various mediums has been instrumental in his financial success. His relentless work ethic, coupled with his undeniable talent, has propelled him to the upper echelons of the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Desus Nice's net worth of $6 million in 2024 is a testament to his hard work, determination, and innate comedic genius. From his humble beginnings in The Bronx to his current status as a household name, he has cemented his place in pop culture history. As he continues to entertain audiences and expand his empire, there's no telling how high his net worth will soar in the years to come.