Tierra Whack Unveils Debut Album, "World Wide Whack," Coming Soon

You won't find many MCs in the modern era that are as vibrant, versatile, or viciously sought-after as Tierra Whack. Moreover, her creative blends of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and alternative, all under a cheeky, playful, but nonetheless impactful lens, have captivated fans in the mainstream and underground alike ever since her 2018 project Whack World. However, it's been a long time since we heard anything from the Philly MC in a long-form capacity, particularly her Rap?, Pop?, and R&B? EPs from 2021. Along with some singles and loose freestyles, this fueled the fire for fans begging for more and more, and she finally took the step to invite fans into her world once more.

Furthermore, Tierra Whack just announced her debut album, World Wide Whack, set for a March 15 release via Interscope Records. "I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do," she wrote on her social media platforms along with the project's cover art. Not only that, but the "Chanel Pit" multi-hyphenate (a track which might appear on this LP) also announced her lead single for the project, "Shower Song," which will come out this Friday (January 26). She had previously previewed this song with a cheeky Internet clip of her in the bathtub with some hot dogs... that she proceeded to eat with some mustard. Tasty!

Read More: Tierra Whack Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Tierra Whack Announces World Wide Whack & "Shower Song"

Of course, fans are incredibly excited to dive into World Wide Whack, and it's great to see one of the best hip-hop artists working today diving into a new rollout. Hopefully this incorporates the genre blends in more progressive and meaty ways compared to the potential and strong songwriting displayed on previous singles and her 2021 EPs. We can't really predict what Tierra Whack will do here, but that is exactly what makes this a very anticipated project for 2024's first quarter. If anything, it will hopefully and likely be a critical darling that you can bet will get consideration on mid-year and even end-of-year lists.

Meanwhile, as fans also found out about her bonding with Tyler, The Creator and a potential collab, this is just all good news compounding on itself. With all that in mind, make sure to keep an eye out for World Wide Whack and its soon-to-come single, "Shower Song." Also, drop your thoughts on this announcement in the comments, and let us know whether you're looking forward to this next step. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tierra Whack.

Read More: Tierra Whack Labels Eminem The Best Ever, Gets Backlash On Twitter

[via]