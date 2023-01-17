Tierra Whack is coming under fire on Twitter for praising Eminem as the best rapper of all time. She also referred to him as being “light skin.”

“Eminem still the best rapper ever whether you can relate to him or not!” Whack tweeted on Sunday.

She later added: “Eminem is light skin.”

Fans of Whack weren’t happy with her opinion. Many in her replies cited 2Pac, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and even Whack herself as being better than Eminem.

“Ooooh bad take… there’s TONS of rappers from the 90s and 2000s that’s miles ahead of them that didn’t have the same backing,” one fan replied before citing MF DOOM, Mos Def, and Pharoahe Monch.

While many disagreed with her opinion on the great of all time, others defended Whack.

One wrote: “I don’t like the way people on here are dragging Tierra Whack cause she said Eminem is the best rapper. Are y’all that miserable that you can’t allow others to have their own opinion? That’s how she feels and guilt tripping her isn’t going to change her mind.”

Others noted that Whack made the comments on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“PLEASE DELETE THIS,” another user wrote. “It’s MLK day.”

Despite the polarization of his placement among the greatest hip-hop artists, Eminem is undoubtedly one of the most commercially successful artists in the genre. Over the course of his career, Eminem’s had 10 albums top the Billboard 200 chart. Back in November, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Check out Tierra Whack’s posts as well as the responses from fans below.

