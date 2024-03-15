Tierra Whack Showcases Her Impressive Range "WORLD WIDE WHACK"

For about seven years, fans have come to know Tierra Whack as the cooky, colorful, and happy-go-lucky personality in hip-hop. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native definitely embraces it, especially when it comes to her writing, music videos, outfits, and her flows. Almost everything she does comes across as original, and nearly never derivative. While Tierra Whack is still showcasing her wild side on her new project, WORLD WIDE WHACK, she also peeling back some extra layers. It is definitely a great idea to explore, especially on your official debut album.

Yes, after all this time, we finally have it, even though she did drop an LP back in 2018 with Whack World. In our opinion though, Tierra had a lot of unfinished ideas on that tape. Part of the reason for that was due to the scant runtimes of each track. However, WORLD WIDE WHACK takes a deeper dive into her what makes her tick.

Read More: Playboi Carti Teases Metro Boomin, Future, & Travis Scott Track In His Cybertruck

Listen To WORLD WIDE WHACK By Tierra Whack

What you will find is more personal cuts about anxiety, numbness, sui***e, drugs, love, and more. We got a hint that Tierra would be going in a slightly different direction after the "27 CLUB" single. Definitely the total opposite of the other teasers "CHANEL PIT" and "SHOWER SONG." Even though a song like "27 CLUB" is so dark, she manages to add some body and character to them. Whack applies her eccentric deliveries and production styles that still fit the colorless and emotional moments that make WORLD WIDE WHACK familiar but different.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, WORLD WIDE WHACK, by Tierra Whack? Was this record worth the wait for you so far, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Did she make the right choice by not including any features on it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tierra Whack. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

WORLD WIDE WHACK Tracklist:

MOOD SWING MS BEHAVE CHANEL PIT NUMB BURNING BRAINS ACCESSIBLE IMAGINARY FRIENDS X MOOVIES DIFFICULT SHOWER SONG INVITATION SNAKE EYES TWO NIGHT 27 CLUB

Read More: Pornhub Blocks Access In Texas Over Age Verification Law