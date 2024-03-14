Playboi Carti Teases Metro Boomin, Future, & Travis Scott Track In His Cybertruck

Carti is on a run right now.

BYAlexander Cole
2019 Governors Ball Festival

Playboi Carti has been on a pretty nice run as of late. Overall, it all harkens back to about December when he started pushing out singles for his new album. Although he has yet to drop the album, or even announce a release date, he has come through with six tracks. The latest of those tracks arrived on Tuesday night and was called "Ketamine." Now, it appears as though he is going to be a feature on the brand-new Future and Metro Boomin album which is set to be released on March 22nd.

We know this because last night, Metro Boomin took to Twitter and revealed that he was coming out with a song called "Type Shit." This new track was going to feature Future, of course, as well as Travis Scott and Carti. Subsequently, Carti took to social media and gave us a snippet of this new track. In the video below, you can see that the song was played through the blown out speakers of a Tesla Cybertruck. Consequently, you couldn't hear too much of the track. Regardless, we're sure it's going to be fire.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation

Playboi Carti Is Having A Good Year

Playboi Carti is currently in a stage where he can do no wrong. He has a feature on the number one song in the world, "Carnival," and fans have loved the new singles he's been putting out. At this rate, he could very well have one of the biggest albums of the entire year. For now, however, our attention is on We Don't Trust You. This Metro and Future collab is destined to be massive, and we cannot wait to hear it.

Let us know what you think of this new snippet, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Metro Boomin and Future album? What are your expectations for the project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
