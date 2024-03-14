Playboi Carti Teases Metro Boomin, Future, & Travis Scott Track In His Cybertruck

Playboi Carti has been on a pretty nice run as of late. Overall, it all harkens back to about December when he started pushing out singles for his new album. Although he has yet to drop the album, or even announce a release date, he has come through with six tracks. The latest of those tracks arrived on Tuesday night and was called "Ketamine." Now, it appears as though he is going to be a feature on the brand-new Future and Metro Boomin album which is set to be released on March 22nd.

We know this because last night, Metro Boomin took to Twitter and revealed that he was coming out with a song called "Type Shit." This new track was going to feature Future, of course, as well as Travis Scott and Carti. Subsequently, Carti took to social media and gave us a snippet of this new track. In the video below, you can see that the song was played through the blown out speakers of a Tesla Cybertruck. Consequently, you couldn't hear too much of the track. Regardless, we're sure it's going to be fire.

Playboi Carti Is Having A Good Year

Playboi Carti is currently in a stage where he can do no wrong. He has a feature on the number one song in the world, "Carnival," and fans have loved the new singles he's been putting out. At this rate, he could very well have one of the biggest albums of the entire year. For now, however, our attention is on We Don't Trust You. This Metro and Future collab is destined to be massive, and we cannot wait to hear it.

Let us know what you think of this new snippet, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Metro Boomin and Future album? What are your expectations for the project?

