Tierra Whack Thanks Meek Mill For Calling Jay-Z & Fixing Her Beyonce Collab

Tierra Whack recently stopped by Hot 97 to speak on her new album WORLD WIDE WHACK, and during that conversation, she revealed a wild story behind her collaborative track with Beyoncé. "It was somebody we knew that was really on her team," she began. "They're like, 'Yeah, she wants you on ["MY POWER"].' I was like, 'Alright, send the song.' 'Oh it comes out in two days, too,' and it's like... Whoo! So, we played the song, and I was like, 'Alright, this beat's cr*zy.' I wrote the verse in, like, 20 minutes. We were looking at each other like, 'Is it good?' It came so easy. We didn't want a rush a song with Beyonce. We don't want to rush any song, but a song with Beyonce? You gotta be careful.

"So my verse, it was an open slot for the last verse," Tierra Whack continued. "We sent it over, and it's like, 'Yo, she likes it so much, she's gonna put it as the opening.' I was like, 'Oh s**t, right, that's cr*zy, yo, n***a, we made it!' Yeah. I never told anybody this, but I'ma tell y'all this. We sent our rough, and then we were like, 'Yo, before it comes out, we need to hear what the engineers are doing on that side, 'cause we wanna make sure and just be comfortable,' right? We don't want to hear no effects and stuff. So they sent it back last-minute, Somebody on that side sent it back and... my verse was off. Like, off-beat. It made me sound like I didn't know how to rap.

Tierra Whack Reveals How Meek Mill Saved Her & Beyonce's Track "MY POWER": Watch

"I was so hurt, and I was like, 'Yo, I don't want to seem ungrateful, I don't wanna like...' You know what I'm saying? I know how to rap," Tierra Whack went on. "Yeah, I said something. It took me a few hours, 'cause I wanted to just make sure I said it right. So, I didn't get that right contact to her. I think Hov switched his number, he had a new number. By the time I texted him, it went green. But I have his number today, so yeah, I got it. I'm good, I'm still in, I'm still cool! Um... so, I had to communicate, right? So, what I did was I reached out to Meek. You know, Meek, that's like my cousin. No, like, real cousins.

"So I reached out to Meek, I'm like, 'Yo, this happened. And I need you to say it for me,'" she concluded. "So he hit Hov, and I guess Hov tapped B, like, 'Yo, Whack saying this verse is not right.' And then she made a few phone calls, and it was over with. It was good, it was all figured out. Then Hov hit me and he's like, 'I'm glad you spoke up, because your s**t gotta be right.' But the whole world at this moment, y'all know I can rap. But, I was like, I gotta be [right]. No, I was like, 'Does this engineer have ears?' It was so bad, like, it was so off. I change flows like three times, so it all has to match." For more on Tierra Whack, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Meek Mill, come back to HNHH.

