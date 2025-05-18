DRAM & Ellis Quinn Combine The Attributes Of Their Zodic Signs To Deliver Impressive "Leorpio" Album

DRAM became famous with his 2016 debut "Cha Cha." He proved not to be a one-hit wonder on the follow-up "Broccoli."

DRAM consistently delivers innovative music. Since 2016, he has annually evolved his artistry. His latest collaboration is no different as he introduces his fanbase to Ellis Quinn, an accomplished musician, in their album Leorpio.

Sonically, the 12 song collaboration presents fresh vibes and magnetic energy. The duo drops introspective lyrics with boldly experimental and mashup productions. The collection plays into the zodic gimmick as both sides blend their strengths and flaws to deliver perfection.

The album proves DRAM and Ellis Quinn aren't afriad to push boundaries. They blend styles and creativity to crat a world where personal growth and deep thought meet. This album isn't just a collection of tracks. It's a journey though evolution, ambition, and realness in hip-hop.

The standout tracks are "Money Calling," "Mars," and "I Decided." On "Earthquake," the duo tackles complicated relationships and the emotional toll it takes on both sides. "The Motion" reflects on moving on and learning from mistakes.

Known for his uptempo music, DRAM allows fans to dive deep into his emotions. The music quickly becomes therapeutic.

DRAM and Eliis bring out an attention-grabbing cast of who's who. Chance The Rapper surprises fans with his catchy rhymes on "Senzu Beans" while A$AP Ferg cements why he is one of the best of the generation on "HOTLANTA." Guapdad 4000 and Buddy bring their signature creativity to wow an impressionable fanbase.

Leorpio - DRAM & Ellis Quinn

Official Tracklist

  1. Money Calling 
  2. Blue Hunnids Ft. Guapdad 4000
  3. Folding Chair
  4. HOTLANTA Ft. A$AP Ferg & Lee Cash
  5. Sweet Nothings Ft. Groovy
  6. Senzu Beans Ft. Chance The Rapper
  7. Earthquake Ft. Dwn2earth
  8. 10th Floor Ft. 3AG Pilot
  9. Mars
  10. I Decided Ft. Buddy
  11. What Can I Do?
  12. The Motion

