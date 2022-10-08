LaRussell
- MixtapesHit-Boy & LaRussell Release Their Joint EP "RENT DUE" Early On EVENThe duo also announced a "Rent Relief" program along with the release. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentLaRussell Is In A League Of His Own: Talks Throwing Concerts In His Backyard To Nipsey Hussle’s Influence On “Proud 2 Pay” MovementFresh off the release of his stirring 21st studio album, "I Hate When Life’s Going Great," LaRussell caught up with HNHH to discuss everything from his unique approach to independence to what the future holds for his movement in Vallejo.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesBay Area Rappers LaRussell, G-Eazy, Guapdad, & More Drop "Tales Of The Town" AlbumAll of the artist's donated their verses for free to support the People's Programs.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesLaRussell Shares His 21st Album, "I Hate When Life's Going Great"The 11-track project was produced by Deaf Heff.By Hayley Hynes