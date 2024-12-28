LaRussell Does It For The Block In New Slap, "Hammer Time"

LaRussell takes us back to the 90s with Yay Area dance moves.

LaRussell has been a dance machine this summer. In his latest single, "Hammer Time," he honors the biggest star to ever come out of the Bay Area and his memorable dance move. While Yung BBQ, the song's co-star, hits all the signature Yay Area dance moves, LaRussell raps about the iconic musician with new-age Bay Area slang. In the video, the rap star would perform the hammer dance several times while boasting other signature moves like "Thizz Face" and "Thizzle Dance."

LaRussell's new track pays homage to the 90s classic, "U Can't Touch This," by M.C. Hammer. The song helped bring super dope rap to the masses, along with a closet of flamboyant threads, def rhymes, and dance moves that…well, you couldn't touch. Released in 1990, Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em is the best-selling rap album of all time, with sales of more than 10 million copies, according to the RIAA.

The new track follows the announcement of LaRussell receiving his own residency in the Bay Area. Set for January 5 through March at the Empress Theatre. He will act as a revolving door, ushering in a steady stream of entertainment “from comics to a choir,” says Empress’s newly appointed Operations Manager, David Marstellar Jr. “Entertainment is a billion-dollar market in San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, and Sacramento,” said LaRussell. “Vallejo misses out on all that revenue. And we’re right in the heart of all of those places.” In collaboration with Good Compenny, the historic theatre will host Ron Funches & Twista on Jan. 5, Leah Jenea on Jan. 12, and the Collab Choir on Jan. 26. As for February and March, the Empress Theatre will announce the lineup within the coming weeks.

"Hammer Time" - LaRussell