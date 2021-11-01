LaRussell
- MusicLaRussell, Hit-Boy "Rent Due" ReviewLaRussell and Hit-Boy's latest EP "Rent Due" has finally arrived on streaming, paving the way for a harmonious collaborative future.By TeeJay Small
- MixtapesHit-Boy & LaRussell Release Their Joint EP "RENT DUE" Early On EVENThe duo also announced a "Rent Relief" program along with the release. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsHit-Boy Continues Torrent Stretch Of Music With "ANOTHER ONE" Featuring Big Hit & LaRussellHit-Boy is getting ready for another album. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest Freestyles of 2022Here are HNHH’s top 15 freestyles of 2022.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentLaRussell Is In A League Of His Own: Talks Throwing Concerts In His Backyard To Nipsey Hussle’s Influence On “Proud 2 Pay” MovementFresh off the release of his stirring 21st studio album, "I Hate When Life’s Going Great," LaRussell caught up with HNHH to discuss everything from his unique approach to independence to what the future holds for his movement in Vallejo.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesBay Area Rappers LaRussell, G-Eazy, Guapdad, & More Drop "Tales Of The Town" AlbumAll of the artist's donated their verses for free to support the People's Programs.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesLaRussell Shares His 21st Album, "I Hate When Life's Going Great"The 11-track project was produced by Deaf Heff.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsGuapdad 4000 and LaRussell Link Up For West Coast Banger "F**k 12 Freestyle"The freestyle from the new rap duo is part of the "Tales Of The Town" multimedia project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLaRussell Delivers On Skeyez-Produced "It'll All Make Sense When It's Done"The Bay Area spitter returns with his third project in as many months. By Taylor McCloud