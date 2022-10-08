As we continue to unload all of this weekend’s new music arrivals, the next album on our list comes from LaRussell, marking the 28-year-old’s 21st project to premiere since he made his musical debut.

Earlier this week, the California-born recording artist delivered I Hate When Life’s Going Great – an 11-track effort including just two guest appearances from HeyKujo and SNOWBEACH, with production done by Deaf Heff.

“28th year around the Sun. 21st album done,” LaRussell wrote on Instagram while promoting his latest release. “Out now. BUY THE ART FROM THE ARTIST. Link In Bio.”

Throughout the tracklist, listeners will hear the “Had To Make It” hitmaker touch on various positive messages that keep him going on his toughest days, as well as intricate details about some of his most personal experiences so far.

Stream I Hate When Life's Going Great via Good Compenny/MPR Global on Spotify below.

I Hate When Life’s Going Great Tracklist:

1. RUN!

2. Sign Me Up

3. Had To Make It

4. Perfect Timing (with HeyKujo)

5. Jeepers Creepers

6. Famous

7. I’m Good (with SNOWBEACH)

8. Gotham

9. Making It Easy

10. Can I Have This Dance

11. I Hate When Life’s Going Great

