LaRussell, Sango & Jay Anthony Are Sure To Create A New West Coast Dance Trend With "Hustlin'"

Sango cooked up nasty beat.

2025 is shaping up to be another one of those years so buckle up. With "Hustlin'," him and Sango have some synchrony going on, which honestly shouldn't be too much of a surprise. The beat maker has managed to help create some great tracks for various artists such as Drake, Frank Ocean , Bryson Tiller, Denzel Curry and more. He can hop around and instantly know what to do for a particular artist. In the case of LaRussell, he's able to do the West Coast sound tastefully with some sharp keys and bouncy and rumbling bass. The lead act does his thing on it with a sticky melody and chorus in addition to some playful bars. Then, Jay Anthony (Jay Ant) slides in on the backend with a sly and mysterious delivery that matches the swag of the beat.

LaRussell and Jay Anthony, two underground West Coast MCs, are linking up with Michigan producer Sango for "Hustlin'." It's the former's latest single and arrives just two days after "Let Me Know Sum," a massive posse cut with Hit-Boy , E-40 , Richie Rich, and Mistah F.A.B. But that wasn't the only previous release. In the month of January, LaRussell has left off three other records with similar cover art. With that in mind, fans of his should be preparing for a project announcement in the very near future. Since emerging toward the turn of the 2020s decade, he's been one of the region's most generous MCs . In 2024 , he gifted fans seven projects alone! The year before that, the total was eight! So, if you have a constant need for new music, look no further than LaRussell.

