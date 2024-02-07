Hit-Boy & LaRussell Release Their Joint EP "RENT DUE" Early On EVEN

EVEN has been a popular music platform for the past few months now as several artists have taken part in exploring the trend. If you are not familiar with it, it is a website that allows creators to release their material early. They way you can access the content is by paying the amount of money you are comfortable paying. It is broken down in tiers and each one gives you access to different content. Hit-Boy is one of the latest to hop on the bandwagon to get out a new EP.

Just two days ago, Hit-Boy, his father Big Hit, and LaRussell all came together for a single "ANOTHER ONE." This turned out to be the lead track for Hit-Boy and LaRussell's team EP RENT DUE. It is a seven-song project with features from Tietta, MALACHI, and JANE HANDCOCK. It does hit streaming until February 26, but Hit-Boy wanted to give it to the fans as soon as possible.

Read More: 50 Cent Already Trash-Talking Lil Wayne Ahead Of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Listen To RENT DUE By Hit-Boy & LaRussell

Another reason why RENT DUE is out a couple of weeks in advance is because Hit-Boy and LaRussell are launching a relief program. It is called Rent Relief, accoording to the press release, and it is aiming to award 15 entrepreneurs and/or creatives $1,000 which will run between February and April. The CEO and Founder of Rent Relief, Mag Rodriguez shares why this partnership is important. "The rent crisis is getting worse in our communities. Small business owners, creatives, and artists have it worse during economic downturns. LaRussell has advocated for giving back through his Pay What You Want initiatives with small business owners, which made him a perfect partner for this campaign."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, RENT DUE, by Hit-Boy and LaRussell? Which tracks are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the best feature on the record and why? Is Hit-Boy the greatest modern-day hip-hop producer? Is this the better of the two projects he has dropped this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Hit-Boy and LaRussell. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

RENT DUE Tracklist:

LEAD ME TO THE WATER with Tietta ETHICS with MALACHI ANOTHER ONE with Big Hit REAL LIFE (feat. JANE HANDCOCK) KING KONG LUXURY IT'S TRADITION

Read More: Mia Khalifa's Hot Take About The Army Being Worse Than OnlyFans Resurfaces, Internet Gets Mad All Over Again