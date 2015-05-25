early release
- MixtapesHit-Boy & LaRussell Release Their Joint EP "RENT DUE" Early On EVENThe duo also announced a "Rent Relief" program along with the release. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsVado Taps Dave East & Lloyd Banks For “Respect The Jux”The track received an early release on YouTube, and will hit streamers this Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeB.G. Has Early Release Petition DeniedB.G.'s petition for an early release has been rejected. By Joe Abrams
- CrimeCalifornia To Release 76k Inmates Early To Trim Prison PopulationOnce boasting the largest prison population in the nation, the sudden move comes in an effort to trim the overall population. By Madusa S.
- Movies"No Time To Die" To Be Released A Little Earlier Than Planned"No Time To Die," the newest James Bond film, will be released a few days earlier than scheduled, after facing a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- TVNetflix's "Don't F**k With Cats" Killer Denied Early Release Amid CoronavirusLuka Magnotta, the convicted murderer from Netflix's "Don't F**k With Cats" series, will not be released from prison despite risk of contracting coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper's Attempt For Early Release Shot DownThe judge determined Anthony "Harv" Ellison would be threat to society if he were released.By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine Co-Defendant Denied Early Release Despite COVID-19 WorriesDenard "Drama" Butler, a defendant in the 6ix9ine case, was denied an early release even though he has health issues that make him vulnerable to COVID-19.By Aron A.
- CrimeJuelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Launches Petition For His ReleaseJuelz Santana is expected to be released in early 2021 but Kimbella wants him to return home before then.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Released From PrisonTekashi 6ix9ine has been granted an early release from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak, where he will serve his first four months on house arrest.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Request For Early Release Amid Coronavirus DeniedTekashi 6ix9ine's request to be released early from prison and serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest amid coronavirus has been denied.By Lynn S.
- MoviesDisney+ Releases "Frozen 2" Early Due To CoronavirusDisney+ has released "Frozen 2" three months earlier than planned to keep kids entertained while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Be Released From Prison Early, According To Wife KimbellaHappy for them.By Lynn S.
- SocietyMurderer Found Too Old To Commit Violence Kills Woman After Release77-year-old Albert Flick was convicted of murder once again after early release.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Released From Jail 5 Months Earlier For "Good Behavior"Soulja Boy has been let out of jail early due to good behavior and overcrowding.By hnhh
- MusicCity Girls Star JT Denied Early Release From PrisonJT filed documents so that she could get back in the studio ASAP.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersKith To Release Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" Early Alongside Unique ApparelKith does it again with this new collab.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCity Girls' Yung Miami Reveals JT Will Be Released Much Sooner Than ExpectedJT is coming out this December.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" & Gordon Hayward Team Up For Early Release SweepstakesHop on the new "Call of Duty" early. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsASAP Rocky To Release "At.Long.Last.ASAP" At Midnight TonightASAP Rocky announces that his sophomore album, "A.L.L.A.", will be arriving in a few hours!By Kevin Goddard