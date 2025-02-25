LaRussell, Wiz Khalifa, Mike G Beatz & Michael Prince Unite For Chill West Coast Bop "I Might Be"

LaRussell and Wiz Khalifa are looking to win at life and lead a life of love on "I Might Be." Two of the laxer and non-problematic rappers in the game are connecting for the first time and it's a team up that's long overdue. The California native has been hype for this collaboration, which he claims only took three days to put together. "I REALLY GOT A SONG OUT WITH WIZ KHALIFA!!!!!" he tweeted out. "Y'ALL GOT TO WITNESS THIS GO FROM CREATION TO PUBLIC IN 3 DAYS! Shoutout to @EMPIRE for moving on this! THE POWER OF INDEPENDENCE!" LaRussell then went over to his IG to boast about the feature that Wiz laid down, and he's got lofty expectations for it. "I GOT THE BEST WIZ KHALIFA VERSE OF 2025!!!! ARGUE WITH YA MOMMA!!!!"
While we will leave that up to you all to decide, it's certainly a great verse and chorus from the "Black and Yellow" rapper. His signature laid-back delivery is there and he's able to effortlessly float over the West Coast style production. Shout-outs go to Michael Prince and Mike G Beatz for the watery beat. On the track, both Wiz Khalifa and LaRussell detail their plans for the future and recall their journeys to the top. They are fairly similar, as Wiz mentions how "I've always did my own thing so they don't like me." Truer words have never been spoken. For LaRussell, he passionately touches on his relentless hustle and giving his family, especially his kids, the best life they can. It's going to go down as an underrated slapper of 2025 and we have to give them their props for this single.
LaRussell, Wiz Khalifa, Mike G Beatz & Michael Prince "I Might Be"
