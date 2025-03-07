LARRENWONG’s "4th & Long" EP Delivers R&B-Soul, Struggle, & Self-Discovery

LarrenWong 4th & LongLarrenWong 4th & Long
Moving from the NFL to R&B, LARRENWONG is embracing his place as a new, defining voice of the genre with his latest EP, "4th & Long."

Undeniably, R&B is ever-evolving, and LARRENWONG told us he describes his addition to the scene as “natural, nostalgic, and stylish.” While some may think the transition from the NFL to a new industry would be a dramatic shift, LARRENWONG has studied music since he was in the sixth grade. His life path would direct him to the football field, playing professionally before he decided to pursue his musical roots and hone in on R&B. Now, he returns with his blazing EP, 4th & Long, that not only pays homage to classic R&B but fuses other genres that have influenced the singer’s career.

He isn’t the first athlete to enter the music industry full force—but this is more than something LARRENWONG is simply dabbling in. He’s a self-taught, proficient multi-instrumentalist who brings his talents to his music, setting him apart from his peers. "I hope the listeners see this project as just another step in my trajectory as an artist," LARRENWONG told HNHH. "Just another page of the story, and, yeah, an extension of. Not just a step forward for me, but telling my story. From the theme of the project, it's my first time really including anything football or sports related into my music."

Further, the singer shared with us that many elements found on 4th & Long are themes he hasn't included in his previous releases. LARRENWONG even put a spin on Craig David's classic hit, "7 Days," making it something completely his own. "I put a House record on there, and that's kind of the first time I've showed that part of myself, as well," he said. "Like, there's a bunch of things to me, and I feel like my whole time in music, I've just been waiting for the right moment to tell those parts of my story the right way. So, I hope the audience sees this project as just a better story. Telling my story more for sure, just letting them know more of what I am and everything that I'm about."

Stream 4th & Long below and let us know which track you think is a standout from the project. We'll keep you updated on LARRENWONG, his releases, and his anticipated full-length album in the future.

4th & Long Tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. No Idea
  3. Out of the Game
  4. 7 Days
  5. I'm Good (Skit)
  6. Over

