Deante' Hitchcock Preaches That All "Good Things Take Time" On His Newest Tape

Deante' Hitchcock feels that he's back in the "driver's seat" after leaving ByStorm & RCA and this mixtape is the beginning to his takeover.

The only downside to this still solid release is that 10 of the songs had already been put out. The only new additions are the opener, "Breakthrough" and the track after it, "They Know What's Up." But again, we are messing with still, especially thanks to the positive messaging laced throughout. Deante' is encouraging everyone out there to embrace the grind and change as much as he did because in the end, Good Things Take Time. If you are disappointed by the lack of new material though, don't worry. In an extensive series of tweets, Hitchcock revealed that this is only first of "three" times he's dropping.

Deante' Hitchcock possesses a great deal of talent and versatility. He can rap, sing, write, tell stories, and so much more. However, the Georgia native has not been able to showcase his skills all that often. A lot of that has had to do with his now former contract with ByStorm and RCA Records. The veteran was with the entities from 2017 until 2023. After releasing his fourth and final project with them in Once Upon A Time, Deante' Hitchcock hopped on the independent hype train. Since doing so, he's been considerably more active and now, he's here with his first full-length offering. Good Things Take Time spans 12-tracks and is being billed as a mixtape.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.