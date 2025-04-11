Deante' Hitchcock Preaches That All "Good Things Take Time" On His Newest Tape

Deante' Hitchcock possesses a great deal of talent and versatility. He can rap, sing, write, tell stories, and so much more. However, the Georgia native has not been able to showcase his skills all that often. A lot of that has had to do with his now former contract with ByStorm and RCA Records. The veteran was with the entities from 2017 until 2023. After releasing his fourth and final project with them in Once Upon A Time, Deante' Hitchcock hopped on the independent hype train. Since doing so, he's been considerably more active and now, he's here with his first full-length offering. Good Things Take Time spans 12-tracks and is being billed as a mixtape.
The only downside to this still solid release is that 10 of the songs had already been put out. The only new additions are the opener, "Breakthrough" and the track after it, "They Know What's Up." But again, we are messing with still, especially thanks to the positive messaging laced throughout. Deante' is encouraging everyone out there to embrace the grind and change as much as he did because in the end, Good Things Take Time. If you are disappointed by the lack of new material though, don't worry. In an extensive series of tweets, Hitchcock revealed that this is only first of "three" times he's dropping.
Deante' Hitchcock Good Things Take Time
Good Things Take Time Tracklist:
- Breakthrough
- They Know What's Up
- On The Edge
- Born Broke Die Rich
- STEP WIT IT
- Runaway Bride
- This Song's For You (feat. Akeem Ali)
- Love Song
- Fight The Feeling (feat. DaVionne)
- Rain Clouds
- On My Way
- Red Clay