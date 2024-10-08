Deante' Hitchcock Is Looking To "STEP WIT IT" On His New Single

Deante' Hitchcock may not be a big voice in the ultra-competitive Atlanta rap scene, but he sure is a damn good one. He's extremely talented and also loves to work in different settings. What we mean is that he'll freestyle, drop a single, feature, or album, or perform with bands/other musical groups. He can really do it all and it's kind of a shame that he doesn't get as much attention as a Future or Young Thug. In addition to being extremely gifted, he's also a great ambassador for the genre. He was one of the few MC's to show Isaiah Rashad support back when some homosexual sex tapes leaked. "Yall acting like who cuz f*** make you nut. @isaiahrashad you still a solid n**** my boi," he wrote. Overall, there's not much to nitpick on him and we love listening to what he's got to offer.