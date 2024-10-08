Deante' Hitchcock Is Looking To "STEP WIT IT" On His New Single

Deante' Hitchcock may not be a big voice in the ultra-competitive Atlanta rap scene, but he sure is a damn good one. He's extremely talented and also loves to work in different settings. What we mean is that he'll freestyle, drop a single, feature, or album, or perform with bands/other musical groups. He can really do it all and it's kind of a shame that he doesn't get as much attention as a Future or Young Thug. In addition to being extremely gifted, he's also a great ambassador for the genre. He was one of the few MC's to show Isaiah Rashad support back when some homosexual sex tapes leaked. "Yall acting like who cuz f*** make you nut. @isaiahrashad you still a solid n**** my boi," he wrote. Overall, there's not much to nitpick on him and we love listening to what he's got to offer.
In this case, we are bumping this "brand-new" joint from Deante' Hitchcock, "STEP WIT IT." We say "brand-new" because he actually put this on YouTube about a month ago. However, just hours ago today, Deante' officially released it on DSPs. This single comes during a pretty dry time for him, as this is just his second solo drop of 2024. Back in June, Hitchcock gave us some introspective vibes with "On The Edge." He's been on a few other tracks with more lowkey talent too, but other than that, he's remained on the down low. But he's looking to reintroduce himself a little on this more energetic and braggadocious cut, "STEP WIT IT." His expressive and effortless flows, matched with the funky, bouncy, and soulful saxophone-backed beat are all a load of fun. Give it a listen with the link below.
"STEP WIT IT" - Deante' Hitchcock
