- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Is Looking To "STEP WIT IT" On His New SingleByZachary Horvath1382 Views
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Explains Living Life "On The Edge"Back with another banger, Deante' Hitchcock gets introspective in his latest single, "On The Edge."ByErika Marie928 Views
- MixtapesDeante Hitchcock Enlists DRAM, Big K.R.I.T., Westside Boogie, & More On "Once Upon A Time"Deante' Hitchcock put his heart and soul into this new album.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Previews New Album With Fresh Single "Woah!"Deante' Hitchcock is readying a new album, and to promote it, he has a fresh single called "Woah!"ByAlexander Cole1.5K Views
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock's First Single Of 2023, "U Were Right I Was Wrong" Is HereThe Grammy-nominated artist's new song arrived yesterday via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.ByHayley Hynes1336 Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Shares 2-Song Pack "Callin' All My Children"Deante' Hitchcock blesses fans with "Callin'" ft. Westside Boogie and Big K.R.I.T. and "All My Children." ByAron A.4.5K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Lets His Guard Down On "Alone"Deante Hitchcock continues an impressive run with the release of "Alone." ByAron A.2.0K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Triumphantly Returns With "Everyday the 14TH" EPDeante' Hitchcock expands his sound on "Everyday the 14TH," his first new project since his 2020 debut album "Better."ByJoshua Robinson3.5K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Continues His Streak With "Wait Until Summer"Deante Hitchcock continues his hot streak with another new freestyle, teasing his next album on "Wait Until Summer."ByMitch Findlay2.1K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Flexes His Wordplay On "Baptize x Spillage Village (Freestyle)"Deante' Hitchcock drops bar after bar on his latest #NewAtlantaTuesdays freestyle over Spillage Village's "Baptize." ByJoshua Robinson2.3K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Demands His Roses On "Roses x OutKast (Freestyle)"For the latest installment in his #NewAtlantaTuesdays freestyle series, Deante' Hitchcock bodies the OutKast classic "Roses." ByJoshua Robinson4.0K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Tackles Drake's "What's Next"Deante Hitchcock's new "Atlanta Tuesdays" drop finds him spitting two minutes of bars over Drake's "What's Next." ByMitch Findlay4.1K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Bodies "Beatbox" FreestyleDeante Hitchcock embraces the sinful delights of smut on his new "Beatbox (Junebug Challenge) Freestyle." ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Taps A Lil Wayne Classic For "Let The Beat Build (Freestyle)"The iconic beat was famously produced by Deezle and Kanye West.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Shares "Live From Quarantine"Deante' Hitchcock shares live renditions of a few fan favorites for "Live From Quarantine."ByAron A.2.7K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock & Reason Join Forces On "Weighing Me Down"Deante Hitchcock and Reason join forces on the new "Better: Deluxe Edition" highlight "Weighing Me Down." ByMitch Findlay3.0K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Releases Deluxe Version Of "Better" With New Features From Guapdad 4000, REASON, & MoreAtlanta rapper Deante' Hitchcock releases the deluxe edition of his debut studio album "BETTER" with additional features from REASON, Guapdad 4000, Kenny Mason, and more.ByAlex Zidel3.2K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock & Guapdad 4000 Drop Off "Déjà Vu"Deante Hitchcock and Guapdad 4000 lament their romantic woes in their new melodic duet "Déjà Vu."ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Weaves A Tale On "I Remember"Deante Hitchcock kicks off his debut album with the powerful and well-written introductory track "I Remember." ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Taps Young Nudy For "Attitude"Fresh off the release of his debut album "Better," Deante Hitchcock and Young Nudy link up for an absolute banger in "Attitude."ByMitch Findlay2.8K Views
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Releases Debut Album "Better" With 6LACK, J.I.D, Young Nudy, & MoreDeante' Hitchcock drops his debut studio album with features from J.I.D, Young Nudy, Miguel, 6LACK, and more.ByAlex Zidel4.6K Views