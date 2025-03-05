Deante' Hitchcock Shares Unique 2-packs To Spotify And Apple Music

One of Atlanta's most under-appreciated talents, Deante' Hitchcock is dumping off a lot of quality within these two separate 2-packs.

As for when these tracks first appeared on SoundCloud, "Fight the Feeling" saw a release on November 2023. "On My Way" arrived a little bit later, dropping on July 3, 2024. Now, let's shift our focus to the tracks from Deante' Hitchcock on Apple Music. This two pack stars "Born Broke, Die Rich" and "This One Goes Out" featuring Akeem Ali. The former is the only one of this pair to have been on his SoundCloud. June 26, 2024 is when it debuted and it's a track about manifesting generational wealth after he passes despite a rough upbringing. From what we saw, "This One Goes Out" was on no other platform before so this is a brand-new track. We aren't able to fully listen to it, but the preview sounds promising. Overall, its a nice time to be a fan of Deante' Hitchcock with all of these releases. Hopefully, an album is next.

Deante' Hitchcock, a true positive spirit within the hip-hop world, is back and with some hidden gems in his catalog. The Atlanta, Georgia rapper is digging up some throwaways and loosies from his SoundCloud account that only his ultra hardcore fans know about it. He's repurposed them into two separate 2-packs with Spotify and Apple Music being the beneficiaries of them. On the former, Hitchcock dropped "Fight the Feeling / On My Way." The first of those two songs features background vocals from DaVionne and is a track about his struggles with love and relationships. It's got incredible melodies and a nice sung duet on the chorus. With "On My Way," Deante' Hitchcock is a more self-confident trap banger with uplifting messages of knowing how special you are inside.

