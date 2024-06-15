Deante' Hitchcock Explains Living Life "On The Edge"

Back with another banger, Deante' Hitchcock gets introspective in his latest single, "On The Edge."

Georgia has long been a hub for talent, and Deante' Hitchcock is a voice that has consistently brought heat on wax. The Riverdale native has been pursuing music most of his life, and with several albums, EPs, and mixtapes in his catalog, it's unsurprisingly that the announcement of new music sends his fans into a tizzy. This week, Hitchcock returned to social media with an enigmatic reveal for his single "On The Edge," and quickly after its arrival, the track has been in heavy rotation among the rapper's admirers.

"Good morning to everybody standing at their own personal edge," Deante Hitchcock tweeted on Thursday (June 13). A whole new life is just a leap of faith away." This inspirational message also complements the self-reflective "On The Edge," in which listeners find themselves almost reading through pages of Hitchcock's innermost thoughts, penned in a public journal. This isn't uncommon for Hitchcock, as he's known to be an introspective artist.

Meanwhile, fans haven't received a full-length album from Hitchcock since his sophomore effort, Once Upon a Time, arrived in Spring 2023. However, that hasn't stopped the emcee from dropping off new tracks to whet whistles while he cooks up something new. We'll keep you posted when more news of Deante' Hitchcock's new project is on the horizon, but in the meantime, check out "On The Edge" and let us know which bar you believe hits the hardest.

Deante' Hitchcock Stands "On The Edge"

Quotable Lyrics: