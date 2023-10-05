WNBA Announces Warriors-Owned Bay Area Expansion Team

The WNBA will expand to 13 teams in 2025 when a new franchise operated by the Golden State Warriors will join the league. It's the first time that the WNBA has expanded since 2008. However, at this time, there appears to be no plan to add an Eastern Conference franchise to keep the league at an even number of teams. Warriors chairman Joe Lacob, who once owned a franchise in the rival ABL, said the "full force" of the Warriors would be behind the as-yet-unnamed team. Lacob said the team will likely be referred to as "Golden State" but discussions would be had on whether the team would also use the "Warriors" moniker.

"We're coming in here, number one, to win. Number two, we want to see this league and women's basketball grow, and we hope to be a big part of it. We think it's a watershed event for us to come in and commit to it in a big way. We're going to bring all of our resources. We can put this machine to work, and we're going to do that," Lacob told ESPN.

Warriors Join Race For Aneesah Morrow

With Golden State joining the league in 2025, it sets up a fascinating possibility of the brand-new franchise getting one of the best college prospects in its first year in the league. Like most other American pro leagues, the Warriors will have an expansion draft where they will build their roster from a pool of players already on WNBA rosters. Furthermore, they will also likely be placed into the WNBA draft lottery. During the last expansion in 2008, the Dream ended up with the fourth overall pick, although they later traded it away.

That means the new franchise would be in the running for the consensus #1 pick of 2025 - Aneesah Morrow. Morrow is one of the best players in the nation as she enters her junior year. Barely getting attention out of high school, the Chicago-born player chose to attend nearby DePaul. There she was the heart of the Blue Demons team on both sides of the court. Averaging 23.5 points and 13.0 rebounds a game, Morrow played elite basketball despite rarely finding herself with anything less than a double team on her. She will play her final two years at LSU after joining the Tigers during the offseason.

