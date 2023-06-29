In an air of intrigue, H.E.R. (Having Everything Revealed) stands as a compelling figure in R&B. Born Gabriella Wilson, this powerhouse vocalist unveiled her talent to the world, all while initially masterfully preserving her anonymity. The ironic contradiction between her veil and the heart-on-sleeve transparency of her lyrics resonated with fans, catapulting her to the apex of contemporary R&B. Always one to illuminate the path for others, she’s now bringing her brand of brilliance to the stage. The singer serves as the beacon for her upcoming Lights On Festival in September. Here is everything you need to know about the event, which returns for the third time.

Where & When Is The Lights On Festival?

Bay Area native H.E.R. is returning to the streets that raised her for yet another iteration of her Lights On Festival. The concert launched in 2019 and etched its way in history as the first woman-owned and curated festival in decades. H.E.R. intends to unite music fans to celebrate an eclectic roster of artists birthed out of her hometown. This year, the Lights On Festival will take place at the Shoreline Festival Grounds in Mountain View, California, on September 16 and 17th.

What Can Fans Expect To Experience At The Festival?

This is more than just a showcase of musical performances. The days-long event will also reportedly feature several interactive installments for fans. There will be a film screening tent, an R&B Museum, a Guitar Lounge, live art installations, and what’s said to be a “massive” arcade. Although specific details haven’t been shared, H.E.R. and her team haven’t missed at entertaining the thousands of music fans who visit the Lights On Festival.

Where Can Fans Purchase Tickets?

Presale tickets for the Lights On Festival will become available on Thursday, June 20 at 12:00 p.m. All presale tickets will end at 10:00 p.m. on June 29. General sale tickets will follow and can be purchased on Friday, June 30 at 12:00 p.m. For those interested in attending the festival, tickets can be purchased through Live Nation’s website.

Who Will Be Performing At The Festival?

The lineup mixes well-known artists and those looking for their moment in the spotlight. This specially curated list of performers will surely entertain, as they were carefully chosen and include H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, PARTYNEXTDOOR Toosii, Doechii, Kiana Ledé, Rexx Life Raj, Smino, Symba, and others. See the full list of performers below.

Full Lineup:

H.E.R. & Friends

Jazmine Sullivan

Partynextdoor

Don Toliver

Alina Baraz

Toosii

Smino

Syd

Doechii

DVSN

Kiana Ledé

UMI

Amerie

Ayra Starr

Ravyn Lenae

Uncle Waffles

Flo

Symba

Alex Vaughn

Rexx Life Raj

Q

Tanerélle

Leon Thomas

Kyle Dion

Jozzy

Karri

Saint Harison DJ Set

Esta

Andre Power