Alina Baraz is not here to be put into a box. As one of the earlier artists to delve into what we now know as "alternative R&B," the dynamic artist explores all kinds of genres and different sound in her music. She first began gaining traction when she released her collaborative EP, Urban Flora, with Danish producer, Galimatias, on SoundCloud in 2015, after they discovered each other's work on the music platform. Alina followed up her debut project with her second EP, The Colour of You, in 2018, which included the single, "Electric" featuring Khalid, marking the frequent collaborators first time working together. She went on to release her debut studio album, It Was Divine, in April of 2020.