TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Ends Tour, Says Bay Area Is "Not A Place For Tourists"

Keith Lee has canceled his Bay Area food tour out of safety concerns and noted that it's not "a place for tourists right now." He also noted that he visited numerous restaurants and found it difficult to find anything positive or constructive to say about his experiences. Finally, Lee also referenced being hospitalized during the tour due to a shellfish food allergy.

"Unfortunately, the Bay Area stop on the Keith Lee and family food tour is officially over prematurely… I truly want to say from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate every single bit of love. The people of the Bay were absolutely amazing, And I'll never forget the hospitality and the love that y'all showed me," Lee said in a TikTok

Keith Lee Speaks At VidCon Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Keith Lee speaks onstage at VidCon Anaheim 2023 at the Anaheim Convention. Center on June 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

From there, he remarked that the "people of the Bay are just focused on surviving," and added that the number of "tents and living structures and burnt-out cars that we saw people living in was shocking to say the least." Of his disappointing dining experiences, he added: "We went to a lot of restaurants — popular restaurants, not popular restaurants, mom-and-pop shops — and this is the first city where I have over six videos that I don't feel comfortable posting because nothing about my experience was constructive and nothing that I said was constructive." Check out his full breakdown of the decision below.

Fans had mixed responses to Lee's decision. One user commented: "Not even mad at this. When the vibe is off….. just roll out." Another wrote: "As a native Bay Area kid, this breaks my heart to see my hometown like this. Hope yall are safe!" Be on the lookout for further updates on Keith Lee on HotNewHipHop.

