little simz free
Songs
Little Simz Explains How Love Sets Us "Free" On Her Second Single From "Lotus"
Little Simz's "Free" is a nice contrast in tone, but it also sticks to her upcoming album's themes of renewal and growth.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 28, 2025
172 Views