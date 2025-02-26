Little Simz Announces New Album "Lotus" Alongside Release Of Lead Single "Flood"

Little Simz is back with a vengeance, a sense of unapologetic confidence, and valuable life lessons to kick off her next rollout.

In the case of "Flood," which features Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly, it finds Little Simz rocking a truly menacing delivery. She gets into her lower register which ingeniously syncs up perfectly with the thunderous, rhythmic drum pattern and slick bass. The former instrument really transforms this instrumental for us as at times it feels the hits pound harder and harder. It's extremely infectious. They help you lock into Little Simz's flows and lyrics as she touches on overcoming adversity and moving to the beat of her own drum. "As I walk this wicked ground / Keep me away from the Devil's palm," Obongjayar sings on the chorus. Simz's last verse also hits hard for us, giving the listener six ways to live life freely. To say we are thrilled for what Lotus will potentially be is an understatement.

One of the defining rappers of the 2020s, London, England native Little Simz , has just come by with "Flood." It's the beginning of her next album rollout, her sixth one, to be exact. The 31-year-old visionary is preparing to drop Lotus, which will arrive on May 9. She just made the announcement moments ago and according to a press release, this LP, which will be out via AWAL Recordings, is all about "renewal and growth." Those two words are testaments to Simbi's career as she's always finding new and idiosyncratic ways to present her ideas.

