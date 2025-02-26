Little Simz Announces New Album "Lotus" Alongside Release Of Lead Single "Flood"

BY Zachary Horvath 207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
little-simzlittle-simz
Little Simz is back with a vengeance, a sense of unapologetic confidence, and valuable life lessons to kick off her next rollout.

One of the defining rappers of the 2020s, London, England native Little Simz, has just come by with "Flood." It's the beginning of her next album rollout, her sixth one, to be exact. The 31-year-old visionary is preparing to drop Lotus, which will arrive on May 9. She just made the announcement moments ago and according to a press release, this LP, which will be out via AWAL Recordings, is all about "renewal and growth." Those two words are testaments to Simbi's career as she's always finding new and idiosyncratic ways to present her ideas.

In the case of "Flood," which features Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly, it finds Little Simz rocking a truly menacing delivery. She gets into her lower register which ingeniously syncs up perfectly with the thunderous, rhythmic drum pattern and slick bass. The former instrument really transforms this instrumental for us as at times it feels the hits pound harder and harder. It's extremely infectious. They help you lock into Little Simz's flows and lyrics as she touches on overcoming adversity and moving to the beat of her own drum. "As I walk this wicked ground / Keep me away from the Devil's palm," Obongjayar sings on the chorus. Simz's last verse also hits hard for us, giving the listener six ways to live life freely. To say we are thrilled for what Lotus will potentially be is an understatement.

Read More: Big Homiie G Talks Influence Of Moneybagg Yo And Being Self Made On Latest Project "Self Made Self Paid"

Little Simz, Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly "Flood"

Quotable Lyrics:

Spend nuff, but my finances louder
I'm not the type to abuse all my power
Realness in the village I come from
All my dargs gotta sleep with a muzzle
You can move shapes around all you want
But know I'm the missing piece to the puzzle

Read More: Naomi Sharon On The Vulnerability Of "Obsidian," Her Purpose, Signing To Drake & 40's Mentorship

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
News Authentic 278
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.7K
News Pen To Paper 233